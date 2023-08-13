Niger Crises: ECOWAS parliament tackles heads of states, rejects military interventions | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament, has cautioned against the use of military power towards tackling the military coup in Niger Republic, stressing the need for diplomatic options to address the situation.

Members of ECOWAS Parliament made the call during a virtual extraordinary plenary session held Saturday.

Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Sidie Mohamed Tunis, presided over the session which had most lawmakers appealing to ECOWAS leaders to adopt dialogue to mitigate the situation rather than military intervention.

Speaking, First Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, Hon Idris Wase, opposed the use of military might in resolving the coup dilemma in Niger republic.

He also accused the subregional military chiefs of pursuing economic motives for their alleged eagerness for the military to intervene in Niger.

According to Wase, “We should be careful not to start what we can’t finish. When the Russia – Ukraine war started, people thought it was…