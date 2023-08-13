





Executive members of the Nigeria Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Council have passed a vote of confidence on their President General, Comrade Terry Obieh, over what they described as exemplary leadership quality. The vote of confidence was passed on Saturday in Uyo, the Capital City of Akwa-Ibom State, during the group’s annual general meeting. Most of […]

The post Niger Delta youths pass vote of confidence on Obieh over exemplary leadership tyle appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper