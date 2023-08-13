Omagh marks 25 years since deadly bombing | The Guardian Nigeria News

Victims’ families, survivors and dignitaries gathered on Sunday to mark the 25th anniversary of the Omagh bombing, the deadliest attack in the period of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland known as the “Troubles”.

On 15 August, 1998, a massive car bomb planted by dissident republicans tore through Omagh’s busy town centre killing 29 people and injuring 220.

The memorial service, organised by victims’ groups and the town’s churches forum, was held in Omagh Memorial Garden with a separate, private service to be held for families on Tuesday, the actual anniversary.

The 1998 blast took place four months after the signing of peace accords aimed at ending three decades of conflict over British rule in Northern Ireland that claimed 3,000 lives.

Perpetrated by the Real IRA, a dissident republican group opposed to the peace deal, the attack rallied the public around the Good Friday Agreement struck between pro-UK Unionists and pro-Ireland Nationalists.

Sunday’s memorial…