One word from God – Part 1 | The Guardian Nigeria News

We are in the days and times when so many voices speak to us. We hear many voices and words, all speaking to the other or us at one time. We have human voices speaking to us, speaking over our challenges and our needs. There are challenges every human being on earth is grappling with. We have medical voices speaking to us over our health challenges and many strange voices speaking to us that we need to be aware of. Voices are powerful because they shape our lives. But listening to the wrong voice can impact your life negatively. Words have power. They can build or they can break.

We also have satanic and demonic voices speaking to people. The Bible said in the book of Job 1:6, as the Angels of God were meeting with God, that Satan was also amid them. When God asked Satan where is he was coming from, he replied that he was coming from all over the world (Job 2:2). The devil roams about throughout the world, going back and forth speaking fear, hopelessness and confusion…