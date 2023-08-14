BBN All Stars; Uriel’s Eviction Shakes Up House! — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Itunu Azeez Kareem 14 August 2023 |

In an unexpected twist that left both housemates and fans in disbelief, Uriel has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija All Stars house.

The eviction was a shocker, as Uriel’s passionate pleas and emotional appeals in the diary room couldn’t sway the jury’s decision. The jury, consisting of Diana, Laycon, and Teddy A, ultimately sealed her fate.

The live show kicked off…