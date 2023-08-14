Big Brother Naija All Stars: Uriel Evicted | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Oke Odunmorayo 14 August 2023 |

Uriel Oputa was evicted from the Big Brother Naija All Stars house on Sunday, August 13, 2023. She is the second housemate to be evicted from the show this season, after Princess was evicted last week.

Uriel and Seyi Awolowo were the bottom two housemates with the least number of votes from viewers. The jury, comprising Teddy A, Laycon, and Diane, voted to evict Uriel.

Uriel was a…