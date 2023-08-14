Commission task state govts on social safety nets for senior citizens





National Senior Citizens Centre, (NSCC), has called on state governments to establish social safety be nets for the aged in their states to ensure they are well provided for. Director General, NSCC, Dr. Emem Omokaro, made the call while appraising Abia state’s support to the elderly especially recent, support granted 200 year old ‘Akara’ seller, […]

