Controversy Surrounds Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Fashion Choices During Italy Trip

By Itunu Azeez Kareem 14 August 2023 |

6:53 pm Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s recent trip to Italy has sparked discussions about their unconventional fashion choices.

The couple’s visit to the Western European country drew attention as they sported outfits that locals found unusual and disrespectful to Italy’s conservative Catholic heritage.

During their stay in Florence, the newlywed pair made headlines as 28-year-old Bianca confidently wore outfits that some locals deemed too revealing for the streets.

This prompted concerned residents to express their disapproval on social media, with some referring to the…