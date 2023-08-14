Future of gaming: Infinix partners with Lagos State Sports Commission to advance e-sports







In a move that underscores their commitment to advancing E-Sports in Nigeria, Infinix, a leading global smartphone brand, has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Lagos State Sports Commission. The partnership aims to develop the E-Sports ecosystem in Lagos State and extend its influence across the country.

Source: Guardian Newspaper