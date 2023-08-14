Ministerial Appointment: VON DG Okechukwu makes case for El-Rufai





Mr Osita Okechukwu, the Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON) has appealed to President Bola Tinubu not to eject former Gov. Nasir El-Rufai in his cabinet. Okechukwu, also a foundation member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja. He said that the nomination of the former […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper