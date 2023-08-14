NAF airstrikes hit oil thieves, terrorists, others | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it has simultaneously decimated several criminal elements in the last few days through airstrikes in various theatres of operation.

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, on Sunday in Abuja.

In the Niger Delta Region, Gabkwet said that airstrikes were targeted at the nefarious activities of oils thieves which had continued to affect the general environment of the region as well as the oil output of the nation.

He said the NAF aircraft under Operation Delta Safe had on Aug. 11, conducted air interdiction missions at an illegal refining site situated Southwest of Bille, a coastal town in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers.

Gabkwet said that similar airstrikes were also extended to a well-known IPOB Camp in Orsumoghu in Ihiala local government area of Anambra same day.

According to him, intelligence has revealed that the proscribed IPOB elements in…