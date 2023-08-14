



The National Judicial Council (NJC) has refuted a letter that purportedly claimed the surrender of its statutory powers and functions on judges’ appointments and promotions to state governors. A letter with the claim was credited to the Council and was signed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman, of the National Judicial Council, Justice […]

The post NJC refutes claims on surrendering powers to appoint judges to state governors appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper