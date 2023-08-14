Police threatens 'miscreants' booing Emir of Kano at public function







Kano State Police command has vowed to clampdown on ‘miscreants’ that staged a protest against the Emir of Kano Alh. Aminu Ado Bayero at the weekend. The Guardian reliably gathered how some group of youths invaded the commissioning of Hasiyya Bayero Paediatric, Hospital, where Governor Abba Kabiru Yusuf and the emir were in attendance, chatting […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper