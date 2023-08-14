Southeast must embrace other geopolitical zones to win presidency – Senator







The Southeast must embrace other geopolitical zones in politics to get its fair share of Nigeria, Sen. Onyekachi Nwebonyi (APC- Ebonyi North) said in Abakaliki on Monday. Nwebonyi, vice-chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation and Water Resources told a news conference that the zone must play politics that would accommodate it fairly in the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper