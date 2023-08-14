Zamfara’s free medical outreach to treat 200 VVF, 1000 cataracts cases monthly | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Zamfara State government has commenced a special modified medical outreach programme aimed at addressing critical healthcare needs and improving the quality of life of the people.

The first phase of the project, in collaboration with the office of the First Lady, Hajiya Huriyya Dauda Lawal, is set to provide free medical services to people with cases of cataract extraction, groin swellings (hernia, hydroceles), Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF) repairs and health education.

A press statement on Sunday by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said that the medical outreach which kick-started last Friday treated 81 cases of eye cataracts and 49 cases of groin swellings.

He noted that the programme is designed to cover 1,000 patients with groin swellings, 200 Vesico-Vaginal Fistula (VVF) repairs and 1000 patients with eye cataracts, monthly.

According to the statement, “the Zamfara State government set up a committee of experts that conducted assessments of various…