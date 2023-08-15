ATBU staff open technological training centre named after Bogoro | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Association of Academic Technologists, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi branch has opened a centre named after a former Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Professor Suleiman Bogoro, to train technologists of the University to advance their skills in accordance with international standards.

Chairman of the Union, Engr. Muhammad Bashir on Tuesday, said that the centre was built to upscale the technological advancement and research work of the members for them to impart up-to-date knowledge on their students.

“This world is changing and we need to be ahead of our students. Technology is dynamic so also we must be trained and retrained. This centre will serve as a place for research work and training of our members. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is taking over many sectors and we feel this should be part of our contributions to train ourselves.

“We have to appreciate the former Secretary of TETFund, Professor Suleiman…