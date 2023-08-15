CSOs seek better handling of Bawa’s suspension, detention | The Guardian Nigeria News

A coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs), yesterday, demanded transparency in the handling of suspension and continued detention of erstwhile chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), AbdulRasheed Bawa.

The groups include: Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre), Procurement Observation and Advocacy Initiative, Civil Society Legislative and Advocacy Centre and Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice.

Bawa, who previously led the anti-graft agency’s operations, was arrested by Department of State Services (DSS) operatives on June 14 year for alleged abuse of office.

The CSOs lamented the absence of formal charges or explanations regarding his detention, stating that such development undermines the fundamental principles of justice and due process, which the nation holds dear.

The coalition regretted that the claims emanated from politicians that are close to corridors of power.

Drawing attention to…