



The Ogun Area 1 Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted 1,245 live ammunition concealed in 203 Bags of foreign rice abandoned in a bush path at Tombolo Junction, near Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State. Briefing journalists on Monday at Customs House in Abeokuta, Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Bamidele Makinde, said […]

The post Customs intercepts 1,245 live ammunition concealed in foreign rice appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper