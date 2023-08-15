FACAN executives condemn plot to bring association into disrepute | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National President, Federation of Agricultural Commodity Association (FACAN), Victor Iyama, has condemned efforts by some individuals comprising of portfolio farmers, rent seekers and neophytes from yet-to-be-launched commodity associations to cause confusion in the association.

Iyama alongside Presidents of commodity association during a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, lamented that the unwarranted misinformation by the individuals have led to confusion among their genuine and potential members.

The rebuttal is against the backdrop of claims by some aggrieved members of the association that the current executive has over-stayed their tenure which should have elapsed since 2021.

However, the National President claimed that due to restrictions occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the association held the election virtually in November 2021 and all financial members was duly notified about the election for them to participate.

He stated: “We did our election in November…