



The Federal government on Tuesday lauded Google’s N1.2 billion grant initiative to facilitate the President Bola Tinubu administration’s 1 million jobs scheme. Vice President Kashim Shettima spoke when he received in audience some executives of Google – a leading global technology company, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. According to Sen Shettima, the announcement of a […]

The post FG lauds Google's N1.2bn grant initiative to Nigeria appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper