World football governing body, FIFA, Confederation of African Football (CAF) and Paris Saint-Germain, have sent birthday greetings to legendary Nigerian captain, the midfield impresario and one of the country’s most gifted players in history, Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha, who turned 50 yesterday

Source: Guardian Newspaper