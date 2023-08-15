





• Experts demand centralisation of tax collection process The Federal Government accumulated a total of N44.062 trillion in fiscal deficits from 1999 to 2023, records compiled by Statisense, a data analytic platform, disclosed. According to the document, the Olusegun Obasanjo administration incurred a total of N1.549 trillion. Out of the figure, N21 billion was sourced […]

The post Nigeria accumulated N44 trillion deficit in 24 years appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper