Nigerian striker Akor Adams made history in his debut game for French Ligue 1 club Montpellier against Le Havre on Sunday. Adams scored Montpellier’s two goals in their 2-2 draw against Le Havre in their first league game of the season. The 23-year-old equalized for his side in the 58th minute before putting them 2-1 […]

The post Nigerian striker Adams makes history in debut game for Montpellier appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper