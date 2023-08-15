Reduction in work days will impede productivity, says Centre | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Productivity Centre (NPC), has cautioned state governments against reducing work days as the removal of petrol subsidy bites workers harder.

The Director General of the Centre, Dr Nasir Raji-Mustapha, who stated this at a management training on performance management systems, productivity, quality improvement tools and techniques, in Keffi, Nasarawa state, argued that though the work arena is going virtual, reducing work days will affect the productivity of the country adversely.

He explained: “Well, the truth is that work now is beyond physical space. Going to a physical workplace every day is no longer seen as the only way to work. Though the virtual work arena is emerging very strongly, there are issues around that in Nigeria.

“For us in this country, we need to have enough infrastructure to be able to work from home. So reducing the number of days of work is not creative at all.

“For a country like Nigeria, if you want to reduce the number of days your…