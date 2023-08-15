Wike’s visit to Ganduje fuel rumour of his defection to APC | The Guardian Nigeria News

Minister designate and immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has paid a congratulatory visit to the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Gnaduje, at his residence in Abuja.

It is, however, unclear whether Wike’s visit is connected to speculation that he would soon defect to the APC.

Wike is believed to have worked for the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the recently held presidential poll.

Wike’s successor, Governor Simi Fubara, had recently expressed the fear that Wike would soon dump the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, a platform that he used to administer Rivers State for eight years.

“While we are seeing signs that it’s like you want to go over to the other side with everybody wishing that, please don’t be too far from me because I know that the sharks, the tigers are really around looking for what to hurt. So, being around would continue to guide and put my head straight for the purpose of this…