Nigerian superstar WizKid’s album, ‘Made In Lagos,’ is now the best-selling African album in the US. This album has achieved a fantastic milestone by selling 680,000 copies. Not only that, but it’s also getting a lot of attention on streaming platforms. People in the USA have streamed it over 1.02 billion times! This exciting news […]

The post Wizkid's Made In Lagos Album Makes History appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper