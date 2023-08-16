Akpom joins Ajax on five-year contract — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

England-born Nigerian striker Chuba Akpom has left English Championship club Middlesbrough for Dutch Eredivisie giants Ajax.

In a statement released by Ajax on their website on Wednesday, Akpom has signed a five-year contract.

The 27-year-old scored 29 goals last season and was named Sky Bet Championship Player of the Year.

Speaking on his move to Ajax, Chuba said: “I’d like to thank everyone connected with Boro and especially a big thanks to the fans for the support and love they have given me.

“Last season was full of memories I’ll never forget and I will be forever proud. Everyone knows what I think of Michael Carrick, and I’m sure success is just around the corner.

“For me now, I have an exciting new challenge with one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I can’t wait to get started with Ajax. I’ll still be following the Boro from afar and wish everyone connected with the club all the very best for the future.”

Akpom, who is of Nigerian…