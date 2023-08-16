As Trump wrestles indictments, Biden keeps focus on economy | The Guardian Nigeria News

As criminal charges against Donald Trump mount, his rival for the White House President Joe Biden is determined to avoid commenting on the Republican’s legal troubles.

A day after Trump was indicted for the fourth time, for alleged racketeering and election interference in Georgia, Biden delivered a public speech in another key swing state, Wisconsin, focused on wind power and job creation.

In a factory busy with new orders for wind turbines, the Democrat boasted of new jobs and investments linked, in his view, to the major energy and infrastructure policies he has enacted during his first term.

Though the speech was aimed squarely at countering Trump’s message of American decline, he was careful not to even mention his predecessor’s name — and certainly not the Georgia indictment.

“They tell us America is failing,” Biden said of Republicans’ political messaging.

“They are wrong… America isn’t failing. It’s winning.”

Asked about Trump’s latest legal…