Gov. Makinde advocates single tenure for political office holders







Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has advocated a single-term tenure for political office holders. This is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Ibadan by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Sulaimon Olanrewaju. According to the statement, Makinde stated this at a dinner in honour of the National Executive of the […]

