Zamfara gets new commissioners | The Guardian Nigeria News

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, on Tuesday, inaugurated 18 newly appointed commissioners that would constitute the State Executive Council.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the old Council Chambers, Government House, Gusau where the new appointees were also assigned portfolios immediately after the oath-taking.

A statement by the Spokesperson to the Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said that the 18 newly appointed commissioners are professionals from various fields.

He noted that the oaths of office were administered on the newly appointed commissioners by the Zamfara State Chief Judge, Justice Kulu Aliyu.

The statement said, “Governor Dauda Lawal tasked the newly inaugurated commissioners to double their efforts because they would be assessed by the Key Kerformance Index (KPIs).

“The performance index will form the basis of appraising their productivity against the requirements of the job assigned to them by the Governor.

“Governor Dauda Lawal further…