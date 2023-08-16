Zamfara: Recover stolen government property, Lawal charges state anti-corruption tribunal | The Guardian Nigeria News

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, on Tuesday inaugurated Chairmen and members of the Zamfara State Anti-Corruption Tribunal, State Rent Tribunal, State Lands Allocation and Development Rules and Regulations Enforcement Tribunal.

A statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said that the ceremony took place at the Executive Council Chamber, Government House, Gusau.

The statement explained that the appointment is in accordance with the provisions of section 4 (7) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) which empowers the Zamfara State House of Assembly to make laws for the good governance of the State, particularly on items that are not within the Exclusive Legislative List, gave rise to the establishment of the tribunals and appointment of chairmen and members.

The statement said, “Governor Lawal charged the chairman and members of the Anti-Corruption, Rent and Land Allocation tribunals to discharge their…