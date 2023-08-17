AIU expresses disappointment after Tobi Amusan gets nod to compete at World Championships | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), the organization responsible for managing integrity matters in athletics, including both doping and non-doping issues, has expressed disappointment with the outcome of the Disciplinary Tribunal’s decision regarding Tobi Amusan’s appeal against a whereabouts failures charge.

Despite Amusan’s assertion that she did not commit any anti-doping rule violation, the panel of the Disciplinary Tribunal, in a majority decision, concluded that she had not committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) of three Whereabouts Failures within a 12-month period.

Brett Clothier, the head of AIU, stated that the AIU is disappointed by this decision and intends to review the reasoning in detail before deciding whether to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within the relevant deadline.

The details of the decision are currently confidential but…