APC warns NNPP against alleged interference in decision of Kano election tribunal | The Guardian Nigeria News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) led administration in Kano state against alleged interference in the decision of the Kano state election petition tribunal.

The spokesperson for Gawuna/Gari Campaign Council, Malam Muhammad Garba particularly frowned at the deliberate attempt by the governor Abba Yusuf led administration to drag the name of the chairman of the National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, Hon. Justice Flora Ngozi Azinge to disrepute.

The APC said the deliberate attempt by the Kano state government to malign the tribunal chairman for fear of what could be possibly the final judgement, by creating a fictitious story and quoting her out context, amounts to disrespect for the judge and the judiciary in general.

He noted further that the Kano state government is also preempting the possible unreveling of the actual bribe giver by the tribunal and therefore wanted to malign the judge.

Garba also said that…