Atiku’s aide says NNPC’s $3bn loan “a ruse to force naira to appreciate” | The Guardian Nigeria News

Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on Public Communication to former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has described as patently fraudulent the announcement by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) that it had taken a loan for the primary purpose of supporting the naira.

Shaibu said that the announcement was a mere banana peel, a ruse to force the naira to appreciate on the parallel market.

He said in a statement that the move was cosmetic and unimaginative and had once again exposed President Bola Tinubu as a lilliputian economist that lacked ideas on how to rescue the economy he had pushed to the edge with unviable policies.

He argued that monetary policy was not the job of the NNPCL but the Central Bank of Nigeria and wondered why the NNPCL, which claimed to be a profit-making organisation, would go ahead to take a loan for the primary purpose of stabilising the naira.

