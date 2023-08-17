



One of my favourite books, Frans Johansson’s ‘The Medici Effect’, published by Harvard Business School Press, makes a strong case for stepping into the intersections of fields and disciplines to create extraordinary new ideas. After reading the portfolio of the 45 ministers late last night, I began to question if a Federal Executive Council (FEC) […]

The post Ministerial portfolios: Restructuring the Federal Executive Council appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper