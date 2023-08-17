NNPC secures $3b emergency crude-for-cash loan to stabilise naira | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has secured an emergency $3billion crude oil repayment loan which is aimed at stabilising the naira.

NNPC Limited in a statement on Wednesday said it secured the crude-for-cash funding from African Export-Import (AFRIEXIM) Bank headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

The oil-for-cash loan is meant to be used to support the naira as it continues it’s free fall and also stabilise the foreign exchange market.

“The NNPC Ltd. and AfriEXIM bank have jointly signed a commitment letter and Termsheet for an emergency $3 billion crude oil repayment loan,” NNPC said.

“The signing, which took place today at the bank’s headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, will provide some immediate disbursement that will enable the NNPC Ltd. to support the Federal Government in its ongoing fiscal and monetary policy reforms aimed at stabilizing the exchange rate market.”

This is the fourth transaction being consummated between NNPCL and…