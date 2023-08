The resurgence of brutal killings in the North Central geo-political zone, which increased since May 2023, claiming over 1200 lives within three months, has become a major threat to the N28 trillion Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the six states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

