Super Cup success does not mask cracks in Man City’s facade — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Manchester City’s treble winners have added more silverware to their collection, but a UEFA Super Cup victory over Sevilla only exposed some cracks in Pep Guardiola’s squad ahead of another demanding campaign.

Sevilla had begun their campaign last weekend with a disappointing 2-1 home defeat to Valencia and finished 12th in La Liga last season.

But the Europa League winners should have picked up another European trophy in Athens.

Youssef En-Nesyri’s header powered the Spaniards into a first-half lead, but the Moroccan was guilty of missing two huge chances when one-on-one with Ederson after the break.

City badly missed the creativity of Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva, who were sidelined by injury and illness respectively.

De Bruyne’s four-month absence due to a serious hamstring injury has exacerbated the loss of goals from midfield caused by the departures of Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez since the end of last season.

Mahrez’s exit to Saudi Arabia has opened the…