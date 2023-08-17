The Benefits and Detriments — Technology — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

AI, which stands for Artificial Intelligence, is the ability of a digital computer or robot (computerised) to perform tasks commonly associated with intelligent beings. It is the science and engineering of making intelligent machines, that is a computer programmes that carry out intelligent tasks that have to do with interacting with human beings.

ChatGPT, on the other hand, is a natural language processing tool driven by AI Technology that allows one to have human-like conversations and much more with the chatbot. The language model can answer questions and assist you with tasks, such as composing emails, essays, and codes.

OpenAI launched ChatGPT on November 30, 2022, by San Francisco-based OpenAI (the creator of the initial GPT series of large language models). Its rapid adoption since then by some 100 million users in just its first few months is already changing how the internet will look and feel to users. With both Microsoft and Google incorporating generative AI into their…