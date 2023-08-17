The END Fund appoints Tsitsi Masiyiwa as Board Chair | The Guardian Nigeria News

Tsitsi Masiyiwa will advocate for strong African political leadership against NTDs and prioritise resource mobilisation that supports sustainability.

The appointment marks a pivotal moment calling for African leadership to eliminate NTDs which impact over 600 million people on the continent and cause deaths of more than 170,000 people annually.

NAIROBI, Kenya,17 August 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- The END Fund, a leading collaborative philanthropic fund dedicated to ending neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), today announced the appointment of Tsitsi Masiyiwa as Board Chair. She succeeds William (Bill) Campbell, appointed in 2012 as inaugural Board Chair by the organization’s founders, Legatum. Under his leadership, the END Fund has mobilised resources from more than 6,400 donors to deliver over 1.5 billion treatments through locally-driven NTD programs in 31 countries targeting intestinal worms, schistosomiasis, lymphatic filariasis, river blindness, trachoma, and…