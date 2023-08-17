





After an unexplained delay, President Bola Tinubu yesterday, assigned portfolios to the 45 confirmed ministerial nominees recently cleared for appointment by the Senate, with former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, in charge of the Ministry of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Festus Keyamo manning the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development. Presidential Spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, […]

The post Tinubu silent on petroleum ministry, assigns portfolio to cleared ministers appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper