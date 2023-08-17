



The Chairman, State, and House of Representatives election petition tribunal sitting in Kano Justice Flora Azinge has raised an alarm of an attempt to obstruct the cause of justice with financial inducement. Although Justice Azinge has not categorically disclosed the identity of the individual lawyer trying to bribe the panel, she alleged that some senior […]

The post Tribunal judge raises alarm of financial inducement in Kano appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper