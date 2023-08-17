Tributes as Nigeria’s envoy to France goes home







The remains of Nigeria’s Ambassador to France, Kayode Laro, arrived in Ilorin, Kwara State, yesterday, for burial. Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq received the body of the diplomat at General Tunde Idiagbon International Airport, Ilorin, supported by other dignitaries and the bereaved family. The body of the diplomat was flown in with a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jet, […]

