USA women’s coach Andonovski resigns | The Guardian Nigeria News

United States women’s team coach Vlatko Andonovski has resigned following the team’s poor showing in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, a source with knowledge of the matter told AFP on Wednesday.

The source said that Andonovski had handed in his resignation after he and the federation agreed to a mutual parting of ways.

The USA were eliminated in the last 16 by Sweden after a penalty shoot, the earliest the team has ever departed from a World Cup.

The Americans had won the previous two World Cups, in 2015 and 2019 with Jill Ellis in charge of the team.

Andonovski, an American citizen who was born in North Macedonia, took over the team in October 2019 having made his name in the National Women’s Soccer League.

He is likely to have opportunities to return to the club game in America and could also be tempted to move abroad.

Under Andonovski the USA won a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics after losing to eventual champions Canada in the semi-finals.

The Athletic…