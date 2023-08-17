Zamfara flags-off N4.1 billion Gusua city urban renewal project | The Guardian Nigeria News

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, on Wednesday flagged-off construction of Gusau township roads under the administration’s urban renewal project.

The project is being executed at the cost of N4.1 billion, according to a press statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris.

He explained that the road construction is in fulfilment of part of Lawal’s campaign promises, to build more roads as well as modernise and maintain existing ones.

He said that the flag-off ceremony was held at Gidan Sambo, opposite the police station, Gusau. According to the statement, “phase one of the urban renewal commences with four roads construction covering 3.5 kilometres, including junction improvements and drainages.

“At the ceremony, Governor Lawal reiterated that urban renewal is one of his Administration’s top priorities aimed at addressing the lack of development in cities and towns since the creation of Zamfara State.

“The first phase of the project…