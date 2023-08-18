Bybit’s World Series of Trading (WSOT) Soars to New Heights with Over 100,000 Users Signing Up | The Guardian Nigeria News

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, 17 August 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, is thrilled to announce the successful start of its annual trading competition, the World Series of Trading (WSOT).

The WSOT so far has shattered all expectations by attracting over 100,000 enthusiastic participants, marking a remarkable year-on-year growth of 46.5%. This surge in interest underscores Bybit’s commitment to fostering a vibrant and engaging trading community.

Over 857 squads are now competing head-to-head, showcasing their trading prowess in an intense battle for the highest team Profit and Loss (PNL). This year’s squad participation has nearly doubled, boasting an incredible YoY growth of 85.5%.

The grandeur of the WSOT is further amplified by its staggering $8 million prize pool that has yet to be claimed so there’s plenty of time to still enter and get involved ahead of the grand finale where Bybit will give away a…