Climate XChange:Youth Dialogues | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Ruto of Kenya extends an invitation to youth across Africa and throughout the Diaspora to join the virtual event.

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 17, 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- In a landmark initiative, H.E. President William Ruto of the Republic of Kenya will spearhead a conversation on the urgent matter of climate change. Coinciding with the Africa Climate Summit 2023 in Nairobi, President Ruto will participate in a unique virtual event hosted by Africa.com, emphasizing the importance of including the youth in such vital discussions.

“Climate XChange:Youth Dialogues” promises to be a vibrant event where young participants from across Africa and the Diaspora can pose questions and share their insights directly with President Ruto. The dialogue symbolizes President Ruto’s dedication to an inclusive approach in policy-making, where the youth, being central to Africa’s future, have a significant role to play.

Teresa Clarke, CEO of Africa.com, expressed her…