NSCDC intercepts truck loaded with stolen rail tracks





The Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CG’s SIS) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has intercepted an articulated DAF truck loaded with large quantities of vandalized rail track iron concealed inside iron scrap. NSCDC spokesman, Babawale Afolabi, in a statement on Thursday said four suspects have been taken into custody for further […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper