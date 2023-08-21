Wike vows to demolish illegal properties distorting Abuja master plan | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has vowed to demolish any house or property found to be distorting the master plan of Abuja.

Wike issued this threat during a press conference in Abuja on Monday, moments after taking his oath of office as the new FCT minister at the State House.

The newly sworn-in minister, while sounding a note of warning to landlords of properties distorting the master plan of Abuja, said he doesn’t care who the owners of such houses are and that they must surely go down.

“All those people who are distorting the master plan of Abuja, too bad. If you know you’ve built where you’re not supposed to build, it will go down,” Wike said.

The former governor of Rivers State further said that for anyone who has developed where they are not supposed to, even if the culprit is a minister or an ambassador, “your house must go down”.

“Those who have taken over the green areas to build, sorry, our parks must come back, the…