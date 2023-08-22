Minister of State Heineken Lokpobiri vows to boost Nigeria’s oil production | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Minister of State, (Oil) Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri, has assured that Nigeria will witness increase in oil production on a sustainable basis in the nearest future.

Lokpobiri gave the assurance in Abuja on Monday while addressing stakeholders on his assumption of duty shortly after taking oat of office.

The Minister and his counterpart, Mr Ekperipe Ekpo, Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources were among the Ministers inaugurated by President Bola Tinubu at the State House on Monday in Abuja.

Lokpobiri affirmed his believe in action and announced that he would spend more time in the field also promised to work together with the stakeholders to boost oil production for the benefits of Nigerians.

“I have got more energy, and I have come to utilise that energy to revamp the petroleum sector.

“I am here with one agenda, which is to increase oil production and in order to increase it, we need to work together to achieve results.

“I am here to provide the…